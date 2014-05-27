2014 Best of Show - Part 1

Appear TV’s CEO, Carl Walter Holst, accepts the Best of Show Award given for the company’s Modular headend Transcoding and Multiscreen Encoding Modules.François Quereuil, Aspera’s senior director of worldwide marketing, accepts the Best of Show Award for the Apsera Drive file collaboration platform.

LAS VEGAS—The 2014 NAB Show marked the introduction of TV Technology’s new “Best of Show Awards.” We offer our hearty congratulations to the recipients of these new awards, which recognize technical excellence.





Axon’s chief executive officer, Jan Eveleens, receives the Best of Show Award presented for Axon’s neuron/ Ethernet AVB product.John King, Bitcentral’s vice president of professional engineering services, accepts the Best of Show Award given in recognition of the company’s CORE Active Panel.

Rick young, Bitcentral’s vice president of sales and product strategy received the Best of Show Award for Bitcentral’s Mobile Contribution Module.Bob Caniglia, Blackmagic Designs senior regional manager, eastern North America, accepts the Best of Show Award presented for the Blackmagic Studio Camera.



Bridge Technologies’ sales director, Philip Burnham, accepts the Best of Show Award for the company’s VB288 content extraction system.Dan McQuillin, managing director, accepts the Best of Show award for Broadcast Bionics’ PhoneBOX v4 and OASIS.

Ernie Sanchez, Cinnafilm’s vice president and chief operating officer, poses with Wohler’s Carl Dempsey after receiving the Best of Show Award for the Tachyon Wormhole, a joint venture of Cinnafilm and Wohler.Bob Boster, president, and Mitzi Dominguez, HME president, accept the Best of Show award for the Clear-Com Helixnet HKB-2X speaker station with S-mount.