2013 International CES Features FCC Chairman, Ericsson CEO

LONDON –The Consumer Electronics Association today announced a SuperSession lineup as part of the 2013 International CES conference program, including FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, Ericsson President and CEO Hans Vestberg and the Huffington Post’s Arianna Huffington. Owned and produced by CEA, the 2013 International CES, is scheduled for Jan. 8-11, 2013 in Las Vegas.



Genachowski will join Shapiro for topics including broadband, spectrum reform and competition policy.



Vestberg will participate in the SuperSession, “The New Network Effect Changes Everything,” and will be joined by Rodney Brooks of ReThink Robotics, Ford Motor Co.’s chief technical officer Paul Mascarenas and Techonomy's David Kirkpatrick, to discuss the relationship between people, machines and infrastructure.



Other sessions include:



•The Human Body: The Next Digital Revolution – Moderated by Arianna Huffington, president and editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post Media Group, this SuperSession will discuss advances in digital health and services.



•Disruptive Technologies Impacting the Future of Games and Video – Moderated by Tim Bajarin, president of Creative Strategies, this panel will explore the latest technologies in gaming and video delivery, including on-demand services.



•TV Connect at CES – This panel will assess the impact of gaming and video content on network demand and the future of content delivery.



•CNET’s Next Big Thing – Technology experts Molly Wood and Brian Cooley will discuss how the consumer can stay connected through the cloud, social networks and beyond.



•Mega Trends and Mobile First World – Leading tech companies will discuss the most important trends in consumer Internet and a mobile-first world, including how mobile, social, cloud, content and devices will converge for new services.



•Argue the Future 2: Return of the Future – Moderated by The Verge's Editor-in-Chief Joshua Topolsky, this session will dive into the role of hardware and software.



•The Brand Matters SuperSession: How Are Your Consumers REALLY Engaging with Digital Media? MediaLink and The Intelligence Group convene a panel of young people to discuss their media consumption habits and, in the process, reveal the forces that make them increasingly elusive to marketers, and, senior management from major digital media, marketing and/or emerging media platform companies respond to what they just heard.



View the full conference program at CESweb.org



