136th AES Opens Registration

NEW YORK The Audio Engineering Society has opened registration for the 136th AES International Convention.



The event will be held in Berlin, April 26–29, at the Estrel Hotel and Convention Center.



Headed by co-chairs Sascha Spors and Umberto Zanghieri, the convention will feature over 100 tutorials, workshops, engineering briefs and paper sessions. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for their free “Exhibits-Plus” badge or opt for the “All Access” badge. Attendees should go online for hotel and special event information.



The Project Studio Expo will have its European premiere, and a technology showcase will provide companies with the opportunity to interface with end users.



The technical program also aims to be one of the most diverse, featuring paper sessions that include subjects such as acoustics, networked audio, multichannel systems, mobile audio and studies into aspects of microphone and loudspeaker design. Other sessions will feature panels of experts discussing practical application topics.



Additionally, the convention will host student-related events, as well as a meeting of the AES Standards Committee, awards, special events and offsite technical tours.