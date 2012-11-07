NATE Elects Board Members

WATERTOWN, S.D.– The National Association of Tower Erectors announced new board members this week. Kari Carlson, chief operating officer of Tower Systems, Inc. and Tower Systems South, Inc. in Watertown, S.D., and Winter Park, Fla.; Jim Miller, president of EasTex Tower, Inc. in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Jim Tracy, president of Legacy Telecommunications, Inc. in Burley, Wash., will retain their seats on the NATE board of directors. Board newcomer Joel D. Hightower, owner of Hightower Communications, Inc. in LaGrange, N.C., was also elected.



Carlson has served for six years, Miller for four years, and Tracy, for two years. The directors will officially take their place in the board room at the NATE 2013 Conference & Exposition in Fort Worth, Texas, and begin their two-year terms on Feb. 18, 2013.