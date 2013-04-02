Miranda Demonstrates Camera-To-Control Room for Trucks

LAS VEGAS –Miranda Technologies has put together a product package for production trucks. Comprising several product brands, including the recently integrated Telecast Fiber Solutions, Miranda’s package includes camera connectivity via lightweight fiber, compact routing, signal processing, monitoring and control and multiviewer capabilities all designed for the power and space challenges of truck builders.



Miranda’s package specifically is designed to exploit the advantages of its line of Telecast CopperHead camera mountable transceivers, which can be used to replace a multitude of copper coax cables found in typical OB applications.



CopperHead’s multiple, bidirectional signals can be distributed through an OB truck supported by Miranda’s 8 RU Nvision 8140, a hybrid144x288 routing matrix with full 2+1 crosspoint protection.



Miranda has also optimized control with the new NV920 controller, a fully redundant control system housed in 1 RU with advanced tie-line management and HTML5-based monitoring. A modular board set in the new Kaleido-Modular-X enables monitoring systems to be created with a combination of I/O cards. The modules can be used as building blocks to simplify system design within a compact, 3 RU, air-cooled Miranda Densité 3 frame.