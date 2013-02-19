Yamaha and Steinberg Unveil NUAGE DAW at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Yamaha and Steinberg will unveil NUAGE, the industry’s first networkable digital audio recording system. The product, which will be available in second quarter 2013, combines Steinberg’s award-winning Nuendo digital audio workstation software with Yamaha’s Dante scalable audio networking technology.



This intuitive hardware and software system is designed for world-class recording, post production, live to tape broadcast and house of worship recording for re-broadcast, among other applications. NUAGE includes 32-bit/192 kHz support for superior sonic quality, and its advanced audio interface DSP hardware offers ultra-low-latency monitoring. The DSP surround processing capabilities enable state-of-the-art surround sound including speaker/level display adjustments and base management.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems and Steinberg will be at booth C2239.