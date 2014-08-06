Wohler Appoints Alex Collins to Serve as Asia-Pacific Sales Director

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler Technologies announced the appointment of Alex Collins as sales director in the Asia-Pacific region. In this role, Collins will focus on extending awareness and adoption of the company’s RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform and other RadiantGrid-driven solutions in the region.



Collins joins Wohler having most recently served as sales and marketing director at Megahertz Ltd. (previously OKNO-TV), a U.K.-based provider of integration services to leading broadcasters worldwide. He also has held sales and marketing roles with Evertz Technologies and Television Systems Limited.



Collins will be based in Wohler’s Hong Kong office and will report directly to Craig Newbury, vice president of sales at Wohler.



