WideOrbit - WO Master Control
Industry’s First IT and DTV Master Control Solution – from WideOrbit
WideOrbit has revolutionized Broadcast TV Master Control with the first, fully-integrated IT and DTV Master Control Solution. WO Master Control provides up to 16 HD channels of HD/SD, Master Control Switching, Graphics, Automation and Video storage in a single IT server rack.
• Full integration of IT and DTV technologies
• Modular design to customize for all needs
• File-based interoperability with Edge Servers
• Powerful IT servers store media and, with on-board automation, provide playout with creative graphic branding for up to 4 HD/SD channels per server
• Station Automation functionalities never before possible
• Huge reduction in equipment—reducing operating expenses and capital expenditures
WO Master Control dramatically reduces your operating costs and delivers new revenue opportunities for optimized broadcast cash flow!
Website:www.wideorbit.com/
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox