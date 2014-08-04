Vendor View,Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind Technologies

Expected tech trends: Companies from all different industry segments will continue the 4K/8K message that was so prominent at NAB.

New at IBC:Barnfind will show numerous new products such as the BarnMini with more HDMI to/from any SDI SFP, and a new 2RU housing. We will also introduce an audio router with embedder for the BarnOne frame concept, some new redundancy switching modules and ASI to IP switching modules. We will show a variety of control interfaces including advanced integration to LSB, openGear /Ross, and Skyline.



Initial thoughts on 4K/8K: BarnOne's unique features (low latency, no jitter) are enabling our customers to use the platform successfully for many different 4K applications. We are currently expecting more orders for 4K 60p applications. Barnfind also handles 8K.



Favourite bar, pub or restaurant in Amsterdam: Golden Temple, www.restaurantgoldentemple.com , I am not a vegetarian, but the food here is fantastic and is a healthy alternative to all the traditional heavy food we eat.



Favourite bar, pub or restaurant in Amsterdam:I think I have been there some 21 times. I started in the business in 89 when it was Montreux. IBC is a much better venue than NAB to spend time with customers because it is less stressful. We encourage attendees to book time to talk to us and experience a real demo.



Drink a lot of water and stay away from beer.