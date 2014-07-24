Ten Projects to Watch & Study

The IBC Innovation Awards honour not just new developments, but the way they are used to solve a real world puzzle. They have to help a broadcaster or media company be more creative, more efficient or reach its audience better. Although we don’t know the winner yet, we do have the ‘shortlist’ of the 10 finalists who will be waiting nervously at the Awards Ceremony on Sunday night at IBC.

To win an IBC Innovation Award a project has to show real collaboration between the broadcaster and its technology partners. What makes a successful entry is something that solves a real creative, technical or commercial issue with style and flair, says IBC.

From a huge number of entries, the international judging panel have narrowed the field down to a shortlist of 10 across the categories: content creation, content management and content delivery. Here, we’ll list all the finalists and their worthy projects. We’ll cover each in a bit more detail in future IBC SneakPeeks e-mails.

To find out who wins, come to the Awards Ceremony, at 18.30 on Sunday 14 September. Here are the possible winners;



Content Creation

There are three shortlisted projects nominated for the most innovative use of technology in content creation.

·Horse Tracker, end user Channel 4.

·iPad controlled radio mixers, end user Cumulus Media

·Monday Night Football, end user Sky Sports

Content Management

There are three shortlisted projects nominated for the most innovative use of technology in content management.

·DPP file-based workflows, end user BT Sport

·Content factory for digital and social media, end user Groupe Média TFO

·Project SkyNet, end user Sky News Arabia

Content Delivery

There are four shortlisted projects nominated for the most innovative use of technology in content delivery.

·Realtime tweets on live television, end user Airtel Digital TV

·Media Factory, end user BBC Future Media

·Snap, end user Sky Deutschland

·NBA League Pass, end user Turner Sports