Telestream file-based digital media tools, workflow solutions

Telestream will demonstrate live and file-based digital media tools and workflow solutions at NAB. Vantage offers GPU-accelerated transcoding for every screen plus the world’s most intelligent workflow orchestration. New at NAB, Vantage adds: an IPTV VOD transcoder for broadband and cable distribution; HEVC encoding for multiscreen distribution; AS-11, AS-02, plus new commercial, QC, and digital delivery support for broadcast and post. Turnkey live video streaming solutions will be demonstrated based on Telestream Wirecast for Windows and Matrox VS4. Wirecast demonstrations will also include new dynamic scoreboard technology for sports, and Pipeline/Vantage will feature fast turnaround sports highlights.



Website:www.telestream.net