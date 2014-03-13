(Sponsored Content) Transvideo CinemonitorHD Evolution X-SBL Enhanced

Transvideo new 6” CinemonitorHD Evolution X-SBL Enhanced is the brightest monitor available to camera Operators with its 2000 NITs backlight. Transvideo Enhanced anti-glare technology reduces reflections and enhances contrast. The monitor can be set in 2 operating modes either for outdoor or indoor viewing. In Xtreme Bright mode, details in both dark areas and highlights are maintained even in full sun without hood.



Introducing the Virtual Horizon2: the first and only electronic horizon featuring inertia/acceleration compensation and shock analyzer.



Transvideo new 5” StarliteHD OLED on-camera monitor premiers at the NAB.



Since 1985 Transvideo provides state of the art equipment to the professional Film & Video industry and the Military.