Softel to Highlight Subtitle and Caption Creation Tools at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Softel will highlight subtitle, caption creation and video description software. Products include: Swift Create for subtitle and caption creation and repurposing, Swift vTX subtitle and caption encoding software, Swift TX subtitle and caption playout and management platform, and Swift ADePT video description software.



The Swift product family allows content producers, broadcasters and network operators to efficiently comply with the FCC Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) mandates for closed captioning video content delivered over IP as well as manage the creation, repurposing, encoding, transcoding, insertion and transmission of closed captions and subtitles in a wide array of file formats.



Softel will also show MediaSphere TX and MediaSphere Lab interactive TV platforms. Miranda Technologies, a Belden Brand, acquired Softel in January 2013.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Softel will be at booth N2531.



