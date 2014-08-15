Rohde & Schwarz to demo transmitters, 4K experience at IBC

Rohde & Schwarz will use IBC to show its complete product line for the high-resolution 4K transmission path. On stand the company will be talking about how its R&S AVHE100 headend was used to broadcast the FIFA World Cup live in 4K. The BMM-810 multiviewer and content monitoring system from Rohde & Schwarz subsidiary GMIT were used to monitor that 4K/UHD broadcast. Also, broadcaster KBS uses terrestrial Rohde & Schwarz transmitters to broadcast the first 4K programs in Korea and Rohde & Schwarz T&M equipment to maintain the broadcast quality.

Subsidiary Rohde & Schwarz DVS has been offering systems for 4K processing in cinema post production since 2005, as covered here.

At this year's IBC, Rohde & Schwarz will also demonstrate live how the R&S Tx9 transmitter generation helps reduce the operating costs of transmitter

networks. This transmitter generation features maximum energy efficiency, an extremely compact design and innovative redundancy concepts that can reduce costs by more than 70%, says R&S.

