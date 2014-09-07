Peer Profile, Mike Ransome, Presteigne Broadcast Hire

Briefly describe your company: Presteigne is a leading hire company, serving broadcasters and production companies. We have around 20,000 items on our inventory, including all the latest technology in demand from our customers.

Top two or three technical trends you hope to track at IBC: 4k obviously. Sports people, in particular, are keen to learn how to use 4k origination, to get more post options and for eventual Ultra HD delivery. On top of that, we will also be looking at new RF technologies like meshes – we provide a complete wireless camera and microphone service for our clients when required, and this is an area which is advancing quickly.

What has been your biggest recent technical upgrade: We are the leaders in our market because we continue to invest in the latest technology, so we can provide 4k camera kits, say, at a moment’s notice, or we can design and deliver a large area wireless mesh, like the camera coverage we provided over seven kilometres of the river Thames for a boat race. We also invest in our people, so they are completely familiar with the equipment we stock and can help our customers get what they need.

What’s your favourite restaurant in Amsterdam: At the end of an IBC day we get the Presteigne team together for a beer or two to compare notes on what we have seen. Amsterdam’s bars are a great place for networking during IBC.