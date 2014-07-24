Peer Profile: Liam Laminman, Trickbox TV

Briefly describe your facility:We provide full broadcast and production services ranging from Outside Broadcast to Studio. We run Tower Bridge TV Studios - a HD multi-camera facility with wonderful views of Tower Bridge and the city skyline.

Expected tech trends: 4K and IP broadcast (plus a combination of the two) will be my main interest.

Biggest regional technical upgrade:As well as running studios, we also design and build them. Upgrading our own studio from SD to HD was satisfying but ultimately inevitable as the client demand was so apparent.

To upgrade to 4K would be quite exciting. We’ve laid the ground work by investing in some backend 4K signal processing and routing equipment, plus we’ve purchased a handful of 4K cameras including the Panasonic DMC-GH4 and the Blackmagic URSA.

Favourite bar, pub or restaurant in Amsterdam: It’s a little bit out of the centre, but I’ve always wanted to go to De Kas -- but haven’t had time previously. Perhaps this time...