Orad to Launch Slo-Mo Video Server PlayMaker



PlayMaker is Orad’s SD/HD, slow-motion video server. It provides up to 8 I/O channels of high-quality ingest in multiple video formats, including DVCpro, DNxHD and JPEG200, with synchronized slow motion replay and powerful, yet simple, editing tools.



Orad’s TD Control allows users to select different video box compositions and assign different video sources to each of the video boxes. This enables tasks such as switching on air from six video sources to completely different video sources with one click of a button.



Orad’s PowerPlay is a solution for large-scale sporting events, focusing on advanced data management tools and fast turnaround. It handles everything from ingest, through instant highlight editing, to dedicated sports media asset management in a post-production environment.



Booths: SL4524, SL4530



