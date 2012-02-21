Never.no to highlight its Synchronized Companion App Framework at CABSAT

At CABSAT, never.no will highlight the latest advance for its flagship Interactivity Suite (IS) and how it works seamlessly within the Vizrt graphics environment. Companion app buzz is growing with this new emerging technology, which enables the viewer to sync tablets, PCs or smartphones to the action on television.

The Synchronized Companion App Framework is the newest feature of the Interactivity Suite. This element makes it easy for broadcasters to develop distinctive, branded applications that push/pull information or media relevant to real-time TV broadcasts to a second screen, such as a tablet, smartphone or PC.

Powered by the IS, the feature monitors frame-by-frame changes in broadcast programming or live production. It then uses the changes to trigger delivery of relevant content to the second screen. Support for most major broadcast protocols allows the Synchronized Companion App Framework to be an active return channel to the broadcaster. As a result, tablets, smartphones and PCs become perfect peripherals for enabling participation TV, interactive content and even remote control.