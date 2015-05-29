NBC Sports Readies Periscope for Belmont Draw

NEW YORK - History will be made in the run-up to the 147th Belmont Stakes, and we’re not talking about American Pharoah’s bid for the first triple crown in 37 years. Using the live streaming app Periscope, NBC Sports Network’s Twitter handle, @NBCSN, will stream the Belmont Draw, which will determine the post positions for the official race.

Twitter’s Periscope, which launched in March, allows users to stream content live using their smartphones to all of their followers with the ability to save the streams for up to 24 hours and for viewers to leave comments.

This is the second sporting event that has utilized Periscope since the apps launch, the previous being the NFL Draft.

The Belmont Draw will take place June 3, at noon ET in Rockefeller Center. The 147th Belmont Stakes will take place Saturday, June 6, at 4:30 p.m. ET in Elmont, N.Y.