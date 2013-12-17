NBC Olympics and Yahoo Sports Extend Digital Partnership for Sochi

STAMFORD, CONN. —NBC Olympics and Yahoo have extended their existing digital alliance to include content and promotion surrounding the XXII Olympic Winter Games from Sochi, Russia.



The partnership focuses on NBC Olympics’ exclusive digital video highlights and live-streamed events on NBCOlympics.com, the creation of a digital Olympics daily show, and the showcase of various Yahoo products through the lens of NBC’s coverage. Yahoo users in the United States represent the audience intended for this content.



This alliance represents another step in the one-year-old NBC Sports-Yahoo Sports collaboration around premium sports news and events coverage, which also involves the creation of short form video programming and cross-promotion of Yahoo Sports’ products, including Yahoo Sports Fantasy and Rivals.com.



As part of the agreement, Yahoo Sports experts will work with NBC Sports and contribute Olympic news and analysis for digital segments that will be promoted to both NBCOlympics.com and Yahoo users. NBC Olympics and Yahoo will also integrate Yahoo content and products such as Yahoo Search, Flickr and Tumblr during the Sochi Games.



NBCOlympics.com will provide comprehensive coverage of all 15 Winter Olympic sports, results and schedules, as well as athlete biographies and news. For the first time, NBC will provide live streaming coverage of all Winter Games competition plus full-event rewinds and extensive video highlights exclusively through NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports Live Extra app. Current NBC Olympic digital plans call for over 1,000 hours of live content over the games’ 18 days.



NBC Sports and Yahoo Sports came together last year to collaborate around online and on-air premium sports news and events coverage; creation of original, short form video programming as well as co-branded popular Yahoo Sports’ products, including Yahoo Sports Fantasy and Rivals.com. The two companies co-produce on-air original video programming including SportsDash with Yahoo Sports every weekday and Fantasy Football Live on Tuesday and Thursday nights, in addition to an online digital version of FFL.



The Olympics begin Feb. 6, 2014, with the first competition starting one day prior to the Opening Ceremony. This primetime broadcast is scheduled to include competition in snowboard slopestyle, team figure skating and women’s freestyle moguls. This marks the first time NBC will air Olympic primetime coverage before the Opening Ceremony.



