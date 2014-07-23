Multiscreen & More for Comigo

At IBC2014, Comigo will demonstrate its "Future TV" platform that opens up new revenue and monetization opportunities for the pay-TV operator, beyond their current content offerings.

The Comigo Multiscreen TV Platform transforms television viewing into a more personal, engaging, and social experience. The heart of Comigo's multiscreen TV platform is a cloud-based back-end solution that is fully controlled by the operator. The back-end can be easily integrated into different client-based systems as well as into the operator's existing systems.

As an optional advantage, Comigo also provides front-end solutions for smartphones, tablets, and SW solutions for Android-based STBs including STB hardware.

Utilizing Comigo's technology, pay-TV operators can offer their TV service via a range of secondary devices, including smartphones and tablets. Additionally, operators can:

• Generate micro targeted campaigns and personalized advertisements by utilizing the data gathered on each viewer

• Monetize better premium content, by offering the most suitable content to each viewer, using Comigo's personal and social-recommendation engine algorithms

• Increase revenue from value-added services and apps (e-commerce like), which are relevant to the viewed content

• Utilize the consumers' social networks to promote and increase the sale of content and services

