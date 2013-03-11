LiveGear AirStream

AirStream is the solution for “Live” high quality HD/SD video and audio transmission from anywhere there is cellular broadband service. Mobile Internet News Gathering has never been easier. At the push of a button, live remote video instantly streams from the studio playout unit (LGR or VMS). AirStream is a portable, user-friendly, reliable multi-mode cellular broadband 3G/4G LTE video broadcast transmission system designed for television and radio iNG. The AirStream will operate continuously up to six hours with hot swappable rechargeable high-capacity batteries. The LGR receiver unit aggregates the four bonded data channels into a HD-SDI video stream at the studio for retransmission or play-out to web based subscribers using the VMS video media server.



Website:www.live-gear.com