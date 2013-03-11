Fujinon Enhances Precision Focus Technology for Lenses at NAB Show

Fujinon ZK3



At this year’s NAB Show, Fujifilm Optical Devices Division will focus on new lenses and upgrades, including an enhanced version of the Emmy-Award winning “Precision Focus Assist” technology and the latest in PL Mount, EFP, Studio and ENG lenses.



Attendees will be able to zoom in on:

•The Premier PL 85-300 Cabrio lens (model ZK3.5x85) with a focal length of 85-220mm at T2.9, 300mm at T4.0, and a 200-degree focus rotation. A detachable servo drive makes it usable as a standard PL lens or ENG-style lens.

•The XA99x8.4 UltraWide field production lens with newly developed, patented image stabilization for rock-steady performance.

•A XA99xPF with an enhanced version of Precision Focus Assist (PF).

•The entire range of Premier PL 4K+ cine lenses—14.5-45mm T2.0, 18-85mm T2.0, 24-180mm T2.6, and 75-400 mm T2.8-T3.8.

•A new XT17sx4.5BMD lens that features full remote control, for videoconferencing, weather cams, educational, and studio robotic applications.

•Premier Series high-performance ENG lenses for 2/3-inch cameras – the HA19x7.4, the HA14x4.5 super wide angle and the HA16x6.3 lenses.

•ZA Select Series lenses in telephoto, remote control, and with and without 2X extender versions.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Fujifilm Optical Devices Division will be at booth C7525.



