Eyeheight Serves Up LE-2M Legalizer for French Open

PARIS – In an effort to score an ace with its coverage, the French Open tennis tournament is employing Eyeheight’s video legalizing technology to ensure all footage from the tournament conforms to internationally agreed signal levels.

The Eyeheight LE-2M auto-detects incoming SDI or HD-SDI video at 1080i/50/59.94, 720p/50/59.84, 625/50 or 525/59.94 and applies the appropriate legalizing format. Then the LE-2M ensures the incoming signal video is held within user-selected color-space parameters. Additional features include a clobberRing automatic luma overshoot and undershoot suppression together with luma and chroma gain, black level adjustment, hue rotation, adjustable clipping levels and soft-clipping-knee levels.

The French Open will be held at Stade Roland Garros stadium in Paris from May 24 to June 7.

Eyeheight is a U.K.-based manufacturer of broadcast standard technical compliance plug-ins.