Director of Engineering--Network Operation and Distribution

NET is seeking a dynamic Engineering Director to provide technical and administration of the Television and Radio Systems. The Engineering Director reporting to the CTO is responsible for a variety of functions including broadcast equipment and supervising personnel who operate this equipment.

Responsible for the day-to-day technical operations, budget and maintenance of broadcast systems. Assumes operational responsibility and control for specific engineering areas, including master control, network operation and network signal distribution. Participates in the design, installation and implementation of new technical systems. Manage technical and operating staff and assigns work priorities within areas of responsibility. Evaluates the performance of technical staff. Formulates technical operating procedures for review and approval.

Visit http://netnebraska.org/careersfor additional information and to apply. Submit application, cover letter and resume. EEO/VET