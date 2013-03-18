Dejero Labs Inc. — Bogdan Frusina, Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Q. What products or services does your company offer?



Dejero is all about leveraging the latest advances in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies to make electronic news gathering (ENG) as immediate, portable, reliable, and flexible as possible. We offer the Dejero LIVE + Platform, a family of products that use bonded cellular technology to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video from mobile devices including our own professional-grade rugged transmitter as well as laptops, tablets and smartphones. Our systems can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to TV viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely.



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2013 NAB Show?



The recession may be over, but the broadcast industry is still very much in recovery mode and budgets are tighter than ever. Therefore, we anticipate that many vendors will be displaying solutions that enable news organizations to operate as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible with minimal personnel. Cellular bonding solutions for ENG fit that description exactly, so we’re expecting a very successful show this year.



It’s exciting to see cellular bonding technology take its place alongside microwave and satellite in a broadcaster’s live newsgathering toolbox. For many stations, the combination of these technologies provides incredible flexibility and mobility in the live news process. For other stations without the funds to purchase satellite or microwave trucks or to own or lease receive sites for Ku, our solutions are making live shots possible where the capabilities did not previously exist. Dejero solutions have shifted these stations’ entire philosophy for gathering and airing the news, as they can do live newsgathering for a fraction of the cost of a single microwave truck. Such examples are especially gratifying for us as they validate the importance of cellular bonding technology and demonstrate why the technology has caught on so rapidly.



Q. What’s new that you will feature at NAB Show?



At NAB Show, we’re excited to launch the Dejero LIVE+ VSET, a new 1U vehicle-mount version of our LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter. Designed for use with satellite and microwave trucks, the LIVE+ VSET includes an adaptive bit-rate encoder that reduces latency and improves the reliability of satellite video feeds, making it ideal for adverse weather. Even in ideal conditions when the bulk of data is being sent over satellite, the LIVE+ VSET uses a cellular connection to improve the error resiliency and reliability of the satellite connection, leading to a reduction in latency of the overall system.



The Dejero LIVE+ VSET also features an optional asynchronous serial interface (ASI) that supports a wide range of bit rates. This allows for quick and easy interconnection with microwave systems. By incorporating an ASI port along with the Ka-band connection and bonded cellular, the Dejero LIVE+ VSET provides unparalleled flexibility in a 1U rack mount space.



We’ll also introduce a new Android version of our LIVE+ Mobile App, which enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video from select Android phones and tablets. Already available for iOS devices, this app is an industry first because it can bond multiple wireless connections to deliver high-quality video from the street to the television or Web. In other words, it can aggregate both the Wi-Fi and cellular connections of the device. The result is a higher-quality live video transmission with lower latency and increased robustness compared to what a single connection would provide.



Finally, we’re making a major product announcement at the NAB Show regarding the next generation of the Dejero LIVE+ product family. Stay tuned ... all will soon be revealed!



Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?



The LIVE+ VSET is the first system of its kind to combine an adaptive bitrate encoder with intelligent bonding connection management technology for use with satellite and other high-bandwidth, high-latency connections. This patent-pending technology employs proprietary techniques to ensure that different types of connections are intelligently bonded to deliver low latency, high data rate, and improved reliability. The result is the superior picture quality that broadcasters demand, including HD video where network conditions permit. In addition to higher-quality video, this intelligent, adaptive bonding approach also offers an advantage over competing systems by providing a faster method of transferring files and video clips back for internal studio usage.



Q. What is it about NAB Show that brings you back every year?



How could we miss NAB Show? Seriously, it’s the industry’s top trade show and there’s no better forum in the United States to meet with current customers, partners and prospects, and to show off our newest products to key decision-makers. Beyond that, NAB Show is extremely important for Dejero because the technology area in which we specialize is advancing very rapidly. From one year to the next, there can be huge changes — and huge improvements — in the cellular infrastructure and accompanying solutions for ENG. NAB Show is a chance for broadcasters to get up to speed on the latest and greatest innovations, and it’s our chance to show prospective customers how our technology is keeping up with advances in the industry.





