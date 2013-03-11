Dejero Enhances Live+ Platform for NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Dejero will feature the latest upgrades to its Dejero Live+ Platform, which bonds multiple wireless signals to deliver high-quality video from the street to the television or Web.



The product offerings shown will include:



•Live+ 20/20 Transmitter, a portable and rugged bonded cellular transmitter

•Live+ NewsBook software bringing cellular transmission capabilities to laptop or personal computers

•Live+ VSet, a 1RU vehicle-mount version of the company's Dejero Live+ 20/20 transmitter for use with satellite and microwave trucks, that takes advantage of the lower latency of a cellular connection

•Live+ Mobile App for iPhone and iPad

•Live+ Mobile App for Android, which enables transmission of high-quality HD or SD live video from select Android phones and tablets

•Live+ Mobile App support for IFB on Android, iPhone and iPad



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Dejero will be at Booths N1110, N314MR