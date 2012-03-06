Crawford Media Services, Inc. - Creative Services
From concept, design & production to mass ingest, media management and distribution; the business of getting your content where it needs to be, is the business we’re in. Give the People what they want – your content everywhere:
• Create for every screen with Crawford’s full array of Creative Services:
o User Experience & Visual Design
o Web & Mobile Development
o 3D Stereoscopic Production Design & Workflows
o 2D to 3D Conversion
o HD Conversion & Encoding
o Creative Editorial
o Visual Effects & Animation
o Sound Design & ADR
o Color Correction
o Blu-ray/DVD Authoring & Design
• Manage from anywhere with Crawford’s Web-based Media Asset Management System
o Mass Ingest for Digital Repurposing
• Serve to the People
o Distribution via Fiber from Crawford’s State of the Art Data Center
The Digital Spring has arrived! Come join the Demonstration and Occupy the Screens!
Website:www.crawford.com
