Cobham to Feature Wireless HD Camera Transmitter at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Cobham will preview Solo Micro HD, a matchbox-sized wireless HD camera transmitter. It provides transmission stability for high-quality HD images using low-latency H.264 compression in conjunction with Cobham’s powerful UMVL (ultra mobile video link) modulation.



Cobham is also debuting a new HD MPEG4 IP encoder that easily connects to virtually any camera. It has balanced audio inputs and built-in broadcast-standard IFB talkback.



NAB will also mark the North American debut of MediaMesh, a lightweight “field newsroom” that provides a live, broadcast quality, bi-directional transmission path, remote camera control, file transfer, plus high-capacity Internet connection with access to home base newsroom computers and cell phones.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Cobham will be at booth C11126.



