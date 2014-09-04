Cobalt to Show new Embedder/De-embedder, Partitionable Multirate Reclocking DA

While its new multi-image display processor and UHDTV downconverter are two highlights at Cobalt’s stand, other new products will be on display. The new 9950-EMDE Embedder/De-Embedder provides multiple serial RS-232/422 and GPIO to/from ancillary data insertion and extraction. An IP (RJ-45) I/O option is also available.

Also new is the 9910DA-4Q-3G-RCK 3G/HD/SD/ASI Partitionable Multirate Reclocking Distribution Amplifier. This single DA card can be configured as 1x16, 2x8, 4x4, or 1x8 and 2x4. Designed for 4K applications and high-density base band or ASI distribution, the 9910DA-4Q-RCK is capable of receiving 3G input signals up to 120m on 1694A cable. As a safety feature it will automatically perform a switch over from any of the four inputs, upon loss of signal.

Stand 10.B44