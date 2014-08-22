Cartoni Shows New Fluid Head, Carbon Tripod at IBC

New from Cartoni at IBC is the SMART PRO fluid head and the STABILO spreader-less tripod, among several product launches.

SMART PRO offers ergonomic knobs for ease-of-use, better control and a more fluid touch on drag and counterbalance. Cartoni has reduced the price for the professional entry level product, yet it is equipped with such pro-grade features as a continuously-variable fluid drag system and CARTONI’s patented “wing” counterbalance system. The head’s 75 mm diameter bowl is compatible with all 75 mm tripods as well as most current-generation slider attachments.



STABILO, will be shown for the first time in Europe at IBC. Extremely compact and lightweight at 3 kg, the 3-stage, carbon fibre tripod folds to a short 63.5 cm, making it perfect as a carryon or for backpack use. Its sticks extend to a maximum height of 182.5 cm with a low range of 22.5 cm. Stick extension is secured by three rotating easy-grips that can be set to three different angles, clearly indicated on each side of the leg attachment and with no need for a spreader to maintain position. www.cartoni.com

Stand 11.E30.