Capitol Broadcasting’s Sam Matheny Named NAB CTO

WASHINGTON—Sam Matheny, vice president of policy and innovation at Capitol Broadcasting Co. in Raleigh, N.C., has been named Chief Technical Officer and Executive Vice President for the National Association of Broadcasters. Matheny will begin his duties on July 15.



Before joining the corporate staff in 2012, Matheny was a principal in several Capitol Broadcasting media ventures: General Manager at News Over Wireless, which provided the first local television news applications for wireless carriers; Manager of Digital Cinema at Microspace Communications, deploying digital cinema as a viable market for satellite delivery; and Vice President & General Manager at DTV Plus, which developed and launched the nation’s first DTV datacasting service.

In his current role at Capitol, Matheny has guided strategic investment decisions in new media, secured patents enabling distribution of broadcast content via the Internet, and engaged North Carolina state emergency management officials in developing emergency services using the ATSC Mobile Alert System (M-EAS). He is also a member of the board of directors of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) and chairs its Standards Transition Subcommittee as well as having served as chair of the Specialist Group on ATSC2.0 broadcast standards.

Matheny is currently a member of the FCC Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council and is a member of the Academy of Digital Television Pioneers.

Matheny holds a B.S. in Broadcast Communications from East Carolina University, and an M.S. in Technology Management from North Carolina State University. Away from work he serves as an Advisory Board Member to North Carolina State University’s Poole College of Management.