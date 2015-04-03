Bud Paxson to Receive Spirit of Broadcasting Award at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS – The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that it will reward the Spirit of Broadcasting Award to the late Lowell “Bud” Paxson during the 2015 NAB Show. Marla Paxson will accept the award for her late husband at the NAB Show Television Luncheon on April 13. Sharon Stone and Wayne Newton will present a tribute during the ceremony.

Paxson was a radio and television entrepreneur and the creator and co-founder of the Home Shopping Network and family-friendly television network PAX TV. He was also a key advocate on behalf of broadcast television with the federal government. Paxson passed away in January; he was 80 years old.

The Spirit of Broadcasting Award recognizes general excellence and leadership and is given to individuals and organizations that have made lasting contributions to over-the-air broadcasting. Previous recipients include The Second City, Stanley E. Hubbard, “60 Minutes” creator Don Hewitt and American Women in Radio and Television.

The 2015 NAB Show will take place April 11-16 in Las Vegas.