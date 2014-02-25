Bryce Button, Product Marketing Manager, AJA Video Systems



Q. What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trend at the 2014 NAB Show?



4K is here and here to stay. This NAB Show is bound to show a filling-out of 4K infrastructure offerings for the needs across the workflow, after the initial enthusiasm stirred by 4K cameras and early 4K displays. A lot of our customers are interested in finding better, more affordable and practical 4K solutions at NAB Show this year, and as a leader in this space, we aim to not disappoint them. We also anticipate there will be a growing list of new products from others addressing Thunderbolt 2 workflows after the successful launch of our Io 4K for use with the new Mac Pro and HP machines.



Q. What will be your most important product news?



As AJA announced at last year’s NAB Show, we no longer introduce products until they are ready to ship, so while we can’t pre-announce anything, I can guarantee that your readers will want to visit the AJA stand for a host of new solutions that will ease their current workflow needs while future-proofing their production and post-production workflows.



Q. How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?



AJA is known for developing products that deliver reliability, stability and top performance. All of our products are uniquely backed with a three-year or five-year warranty and AJA’s unparalleled support and groundbreaking engineering. Our exciting list of new NAB Show products will continue to deliver on this precedent.



Q. What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

NAB Show is the one place where we manage to get face time with almost all of our major U.S. and international customers and technology partners. It’s a great place to get a pulse on what’s most important to the industry and to our customers, and continues to be the event that we target to tie major new product releases to.