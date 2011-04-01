Apr. 1, 2011 TV Technology Online Index
NEWS
Sizzling Links, by Robin Berger
More Golf Tricks of the Trade, by Robin Berger
Web Only: Watch a video of Slo-mo Demonstration
Mobile DTV Group Lines Up Conditional Access
Cable Tops Entertainment Sector in Profits
ESPN Says New Subs Offset Cord-Cutting
IABM Accepting Engineering Award Nominees
Former FCC Chairman Michael Powell Appointed to Lead Cable Lobby
Harris Realigns Business Segments
PBS TechCon Examines Near Real-Time Content Delivery, by Steve Krant
AOL Studios Upgrade to HD, by Robin Berger
Hollywood Recognizes 3D Excellence, by Jay Ankeney
Canada’s Minimalist Approach to the DTV Transition, by James Careless
SMPTE Developing Archive Standard, by Craig Johnston
Cameraman vs. Wild, by Iain Stasukevich
INSIGHT
EDITORIAL:From the Technology Editor: Spectrum Worries From a Different Direction, by James O’Neal
EDITORIAL:McAdams On: Inexorably Changed, by Deborah D. McAdams
LIGHTING TECHNOLOGY:The Dilemma of General Lighting, by Bill Klages
INSIDE AUDIO:LKFS & The Calm Act, by Dave Moulton
FOCUS ON EDITING:Two Super Bowl Ads Stand Out, by Jay Ankeney
STORAGE TECHNOLOGY:Understanding Storage Resiliency, by Karl Paulsen
RF TECHNOLOGY:Testing ITWOM, by Doug Lung
NAB NEWS
• Honoring an NAB Maverick, by Susan Ashworth
• Execs Mull NAB Show ‘Wish List’, by John Merli
NAB HIGHLIGHTS
• Broadcast Spectrum Forum Planned
• ‘Jerry Maguire’ Editor to Address Post|Production World
• Networks Plan Affiliate Meetings
• NABEF Launches Technology Apprenticeship Program
• ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Heads to Lead NAB Panel
• Panel Set to Explore Next-Gen EAS
• International Research Park Expands
• Sony Highlights 3K, OLED at NAB, by Craig Johnston
• JVC Finds Success on its Own Terms, by Craig Johnston
• Panasonic Expands P2 Options for NAB Show, by Tom Butts
• Automation Customers at NAB Seek Format, Connectivity Solutions, by Steve Krant
EQUIPMENT GUIDE
User Reports-Cameras, Lighting & Batteries
• Sony XDCAM Shines in Shark Documentary, by Robin D. Berg
• IDX Overcomes Alaskan ‘Chill’, by Chas St. George
• DP Praises Lowel Rifa eX Spotlights, by Helmut Kobler
• Anton/Bauer Powers Hear in Extreme Climates, by Buck McNeely
• WAS Productions Relies on JVC Cameras fro Series, by Dan Woods
• Ikegami HD Cameras Prove Good Fit for FDA Studio, by Chad Heupel
• Canon XF305 Camcorder’s Face Detection Feature is Valuable Tool, by Michael Blieden
• Litepanels Sola Fresnel Scores at Super Bowl, by Skip Clark
• Hitachi Z-HD5000s Stay Busy at Santa Cruz CTV, by Craig Jutson
• WFSB Expands Tapeless ENG With Panasonic, by Frank Glowski
• Frezzi System Shines in DSLR Use, by Stephen Shadrach
• LMG Finds Grass Valley Cameras Make Great HD Investment, by Les Goldberg
• New K5600 Ballast is Shooter’s Dream Come True, by Brent Cohen
The latest product and technology information
