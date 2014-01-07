2014 Winter Olympics Media Center Opens

SOCHI, RUSSIA—The Sochi 2014 Organizing Committee announced today the opening of the Main Media Center for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, which take place, Feb. 7-23.

The two-story Media Center occupies more than 158,000 square meters, seven times the size of Moscow’s Red Square. Located close to Olympic Park, it is expected to host more than 2,000 media representatives worldwide and more than 6,000 television and radio broadcasters from around 70 countries. The Gorki Media Center, which serves as the transport hub for the press and broadcasters, located in the Mountain Cluster, will open on Jan. 24.

The Media Center houses the International Broadcasting Center, which will serve as the main broadcast hub for the Games, as well as the Main Press Center. The IBC occupies 60,000 square meters and the Main Press Center takes up 20,000 square meters. Four halls are available for press conferences.

The common area of the Media Center houses a bank, post office and courier delivery, pharmacy, laundry and dry cleaning, supermarket, a Sochi 2014 souvenir store, Internet café, gym, news stand and more. A blend of food courts, cafes, restaurants, bars and vending machines are also available. Wi-Fi will be available free for accredited media throughout the building.