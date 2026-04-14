XenData Announces Backup, Archive and Cloud-Connect for LucidLink

XenData, the provider of cutting-edge data storage solutions, has announced the availability of three products that enhance LucidLink functionality: Backup for LucidLink, Archive for LucidLink and Cloud-Connect for LucidLink.

This suite of products will be demonstrated for the first time at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 19 to 22 on the XenData booth W2811.

All three products run on a Windows platform, typically a cloud-based virtual machine such as an EC2 instance from AWS.

"LucidLink is the leading provider of shared cloud storage for real-time collaborative video editing," said Dr Phil Storey, XenData CEO. "We are delighted to be offering enhancements that provide independent backup and archive plus Cloud-Connect, which makes it easy to integrate existing multi-tiered cloud archives with LucidLink."

Backup for LucidLink provides an enhanced disaster recovery strategy. While a LucidLink Filespace offers excellent redundancy and availability, XenData’s Backup for LucidLink synchronizes the content to an entirely different storage location. It supports backing up to any AWS, Azure, Seagate Lyve or Wasabi datacenter. Data integrity is ensured using end-to-end logical block protection and individual files may be downloaded independently of LucidLink.

XenData said that Archive for LucidLink is ideal for offloading finished projects. It allows an administrator to easily move files and folders from a LucidLink Filespace to standard object storage on one or multiple public clouds, including AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, Seagate Lyve and Wasabi object storage. Archive for LucidLink provides a web portal that displays previews of all video and image files written to the cloud archive, including files that are stored on inaccessible storage tiers such as AWS Glacier and the Azure Archive Tier. Furthermore, it allows users to rehydrate files to an accessible tier and then to download to their local Mac or PC.

Cloud-Connect for LucidLink allows files stored in existing AWS and Azure object storage, including on inaccessible tiers, to be easily added to a LucidLink Filespace. The software continuously indexes the object storage repository creating a file-folder structure that can be browsed via a Cloud-Connect web portal. Users can rehydrate selected files from inaccessible storage tiers such as AWS Glacier and the Azure Archive Tier and then connect them to a LucidLink Filespace.