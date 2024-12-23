TV Tech’s Top 20 AI Stories of 2024
See which artificial intelligence stories on the TV Tech website attracted the most readers in 2024
Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly the hottest topic in the tech industry today, displaying all the excitement, apprehension and hype of the early days of the Internet thirty years ago, reported TV Tech content director Tom Butts in his detailed wrapup of major AI developments in 2024.
AI is, of course, nothing new. Discussions of technology by legendary technologists like Alan Turing and Claude Shannon date back in the 1940s. And, in the last three quarters of a century AI has already gone through several hype and bust cycles. In a notable example of early hype, organizers of The Dartmouth Summer Research Project on Artificial Intelligence in 1956 that brought together many of early influential thinkers raised funds by claiming many of the problems facing AI could be solved during a single summer event.
Nearly 70 years later, the AI solutions have made enormous advances. But as our coverage indicates, it is still early days for their deployment in the media and entertainment industry and many companies are approaching the technology with some caution.
Here are the 20 most popular stories on the TV Tech website that featured some discussions of AI tech:
- Nearly Half (45%) of All Men Plan to Use AI to Compose Valentine’s Day Missives
- Avid’s Outgoing CEO Warns of ‘Disastrous Times’ for M&E
- Prime Focus Technologies To Feature Latest CLEAR AI Innovations At NAB Show
- Could AI Become Its Own Worst Enemy?
- Media and Broadcast Companies Reveal Confidence In AI Technology
- Samsung TV Plus Announces New High-Profile FAST Channels for Sports
- Artificial Intelligence or Audio Illusion?
- 2024 NAB Show Attendance Topped 61,000
- IAB: Digital Industry Moves Aggressively to ‘Privacy-by-Design’
- AI Driving Most Cloud-Based Media Archiving Advances
- Machine Learning Drives Artificial Intelligence
- AI, Immersive and Live Sports Driving Editing and Graphics Solutions Forward at 2024 NAB Show
- 2024 Olympics Come Alive With Media AI
- AI Takes Center Stage at 2024 NAB Show
- NAB Show 2024 to Spotlight the Promise of AI for Media
- The Future of TV: Reshaped, Redefined and Still Relevant
- Paramount Advertising Brings AI-Generated Ads to Pluto TV, Paramount+
- NPAW: VOD, Linear TV Viewing Increased in 2023 for First Time in Two Years
- Deloitte: Hollywood Still Cautious Over Implementing Generative AI
- Intel Lays Out 8K Production, AI Tech Plans for Paris Olympics
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.