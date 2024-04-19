Intel Lays Out 8K Production, AI Tech Plans for Paris Olympics

PARIS—Intel has announced that its plans for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will include using artificial intelligence technology powered by Intel processors and software to create new experiences and to help create 8K live productions of the Paris games.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the world’s biggest showcase for the best athletes to push the boundaries of possibility and do things we never thought possible,” said Sarah Vickers, leader of Intel’s Olympic and Paralympic Games Office. “This summer, Intel will accelerate its mission of bringing AI Everywhere using Intel solutions at Paris 2024, showcasing the powerful potential of technology and AI to create immersive and interactive experiences at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 for millions around the world.”

Intel reported that key AI implementations of technology will include:

An immersive sports experience that will allow fans to experience innovative technology used to measure athletic potential.

The first Olympics to showcase an end-to-end 8K live streaming experience.

Advancements in universal accessibility at selected Olympic and Paralympic facilities.

Paris 2024 is set to be one of the largest events ever organized in France, with close to 15,000 athletes, millions of spectators and billions of viewers worldwide across linear television and digital platforms.

As part of the games, Intel reported that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will embed Intel AI platform technology throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience.

One of those experience will be what Intel is calling a "revolutionary 8K live OTT broadcast workflow delivery and tailored viewing for fans."

Paris 2024 will be the first edition of the Olympics to utilize Intel Xeon processors to showcase an end-to-end 8K livestreaming experience, providing a visible pathway for the future of low-latency, 8K resolution livestreaming over the internet.

Broadcast servers powered by the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel Deep Learning Boost technology will encode and compress the live signal produced by Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) at 8K/60FPS/HDR “More/Faster/Better Pixels” (48 Gbps RAW to 40-60 Mbps distribution using VVC standard) in milliseconds. An 8K over-the-top (OTT) signal will be delivered to the latest Intel-based PCs and laptops connected to 8K TV to selected locations worldwide in just seconds. This will pave the way for viewers around the world to enjoy future Olympic action through a high-resolution livestreaming experience with the highest broadcast-grade quality.

Intel also reported that AI automation will enable broadcasters to bring more customized digital content to viewers faster than ever. Olympic Broadcasting Services Automatic Highlights Generation, trained on the Intel Geti platform, can package tailored highlights across multiple disciplines and distribute to fans instantly, creating efficiencies in production and editing.

Intel technologies will also power what the company is calling "first-of-its-kind on-site immersive AI experiences."

AI applications powered by Intel processors and software solutions will demonstrate the potential of technology to benefit athletes, coaches and spectators leading up to and during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Intel will also create an interactive, AI-powered fan activation to take spectators on a journey of becoming an Olympic athlete. Trained on Intel Gaudi accelerators, running on Intel Xeon processors with built-in AI acceleration and optimized with OpenVINO, Intel's AI Platform Experience, in collaboration with Samsung, will use AI and computer vision to analyze athletic drills and match each participant’s profile to an Olympic sport, Intel said.

During the Games, Intel’s technology will also be driving advancements in accessibility for the visually impaired throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Leveraging AI built on Intel Xeon, 3D models of both the Team USA High Performance Center in Paris and the International Paralympic Committee headquarters in Bonn, Germany, allow indoor and voice navigation via a smartphone application.

In addition, Intel also will be working to help continue the legacy of the Olympic Games with neural object cloning that will transform video of Olympic collections into 3D digital artifacts. This solution, developed by Intel’s Emergent AI Lab, is being tested to enable the Olympic Museum to bring some of its collections into interactive digital environments where viewers can rotate and explore pieces of Olympic history, as if they were in their hands.

Intel also reported that it will continue to develop and roll out new implementations of AI technology in the lead-up to the Olympic Games, with additional activations expected in the coming months.

Intel said that these technologies build on a history of innovation at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, using 5G, VR, drones and AI technology platforms to enhance the experience.

This began with the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, highlighted by the Intel Shooting Star drone display, and continued at Tokyo 2020 where Intel Premium drones took to the sky to symbolize global solidarity following the pandemic. Intel also introduced 3D athlete tracking and VR training in 2020, while helping enable the first live broadcast over 5G at Beijing 2022.

“Our partnership with Intel has propelled us into a realm where emerging technologies, powered by artificial intelligence, are reshaping the world of sport for spectators, athletes, IOC staff and Partners,” said Ilario Corna, chief information technology officer at the International Olympic Committee. “Through their AI-powered solutions, Intel has enabled us to deploy AI faster than ever before. Together, in Paris 2024, our collaboration will create an Olympic experience like never before, embodying our shared commitment to building a better world through sport.”

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024. The Paralympic Games will take place Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.