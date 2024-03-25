AI Takes Center Stage at 2024 NAB Show

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As artificial intelligence reshapes the broadcast, media and entertainment industries, organizers say that the 2024 NAB Show will be at the epicenter for exploring the latest advancements, impacts, opportunities and challenges AI is making throughout the production pipeline.

During the show, scores of sessions will delve into tools and efficiencies, disinformation and deep fakes, content security, cyber security and other issues relating to AI, the organizers said.

The newly announced Main Stage discussion, AI in Media and Entertainment , brings together heavy hitters in the field to explore the many applications of AI in Hollywood. Panelists include Renard Jenkins, president, SMPTE, Hao Li, CEO & co-founder, Pinscreen, Alejandro Matamala Ortiz, co-founder and CDO, Runway and moderator Sam Matheny, CTO, National Association of Broadcasters. They’ll discuss their different approaches to AI, including the benefits and pitfalls of its continued and growing use in productions and development.

“NAB Show is the perfect forum for discussion and debate about AI – with the best and brightest in the business,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “The 2024 NAB Show offers attendees a front-row seat to explore the transformative power of AI on our industry. With more than 120 sessions featuring AI, each attendee will find topics relevant to their work.”

The NAB Show, which takes place April 13 – 17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center , will also offer dozens of unique sessions, workshops and discussions focused on generative AI, including real-world applications, potential legal pitfalls and the newest technology available.

Highlights for Create collection of sessions include:

AI in the Newsroom: The Good, Bad, and What’s Ahead for the Industry: Executives from Sinclair, Scripps News, Al Jazeera Channel, Channel 1 and BBC discuss the impact of AI on the news business.

Best AI Tools for Creators: Top creators explore how AI tools are the new sidekick of the production process.

Unscripted Evolution: How AI is Reshaping Reality TV and Documentaries: Panelists from Microsoft, Quickture and Haymaker West, Birman Productions, Inc., Deepdub and StoryTech look at how AI is helping unscripted creators.

AI Revolution in Entertainment: One Year On…: Senior media practitioners Melody Hildebrant, FOX, Bill Baggelaar, Media Technology, Rick Hack, Intel Corp., Scott Rose, VSI, and moderator Andy Maltz, General Intelligence, to deep dive into the successes, failures and best practices of AI-augmented entertainment.

Ask Me Anything: AI Post Production Workflow Experts Tell All: Unpack how AI and machine learning (ML) are changing the landscape of content creation.

Connect session highlights include:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Generative AI for Content Production: From Storytelling to Visual Effects, AI Lip Sync, and Beyond: This NAB BEIT Conference Opening Session delves into the cutting-edge world of generative AI with Dr. Hao Li.

Convergence of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Broadcasting: Understanding a new way of looking at a legacy service.

Generative AI for Media: Transcription, translation and re-voicing, and their ethical implications for media editing.

Capitalize session highlights include:

AI Strategies for Programmers - How to Leverage AI to Create Winning Content: The use of AI in broadcasting content creation as a growing opportunity – and concern.

AI Strategies for Sales, Marketing and Operations: Leveraging AI at stations to support ad sales and operations to help increase revenue and improve efficiency.

Also newly announced is the trial of the century when AI faces charges for Conspiracy to Conformity in Content Creation. This mock trial will examine the positives and negatives of AI content creation, human credit for AI-generated material and will include plenty of courtroom drama as expert witnesses take the stand. Extra! Extra! AI to Stand Trial for Crimes Against Creativity! is Tuesday, April 16 from 2 - 3:15 p.m. in the Create Zone Theater.

In addition, an autonomously AI-powered humanoid robot, Ameca joins Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig for the first-of-its-kind Welcome Session kicking off NAB Show to deliver an unprecedented study on audience perspectives on AI's use in broadcast media. Reach out to NAB Show’s media relations department for interview requests with Ameca and Anstandig.

Attendees can also take AI Training and Certifications to stay current in the face of this ever-changing technology. NAB Show and Future Media Concepts (FMC) partnered to launch this series of live, innovative workshops.

More information on AI/machine learning is available at Create , Connect and Capitalize .