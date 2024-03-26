Prime Focus Technologies To Feature Latest CLEAR AI Innovations At NAB Show

LOS ANGELES—AI-powered Media and Entertainment (M&E) technology solutions provider Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) will unveil its CLEAR AI innovations focused on content management, creation, marketing and distribution at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17.

"We're driving a profound transformation with an AI-first approach, reimagining everything from our flagship product, CLEAR, to our media services," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder and global CEO at PFT.

"Built upon our strategic investments in AI over the past six years, CLEAR AI represents a perfect culmination of combining small models, LLMs and multimodal Gen AI purpose-built for M&E. This convergence in our innovation is revolutionizing every facet of our customer business, propelling monetization to the forefront."

CLEAR AI in content management applications offers AI segmentation, which identifies markers and builds the “skip intro” feature in streaming platforms; AI metadata generation for content enrichment; AI-driven semantic search; AI-driven content organization; AI-driven compliance; AI conform; and CLEAR Smart MAM.

For content creation use, the CLEAR AI platform offers:

CLEAR Clip, which provides use of AI search to discover content from a media library from inside Adobe Premiere Pro, edits clips and stories, and generates videos for faster monetization.

AI Entertainment Highlights, enabling content repurposing from a media library to create Gen AI-suggested highlights, bite-sized clips, scene lifts, compilations and cutdowns.

AI-assisted review and approval, offering a side-by-side view AI co-pilot identification of differences.

CLEAR Production Cloud, supporting AI-assisted review and approval; AI-driven transcription and metadata capture during ingest; clip-based workflow; and folder upload.

In content marketing and distribution applications, CLEAR AI enables generation of Gen AI-led engagement with social media post recommendations; AI reframe to resize posts and stories for different social platforms; creation of Gen AI synopses; AI content localization; ad marker creation; and CLEAR Screener to share videos with producers and other colleagues.

Some recent innovations across the platform include:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gen AI LLM integrations across use cases.

Visual GPT integrations for assessments, highlights, metadata and custom solutions.

Vector AI search to enable semantic discoveries of content.

Conversational UI to engage effortlessly.

See Prime Focus Technologies at NAB Show booth W1921.