Zylight to feature new F8 LED Fresnel at Cine Gear Expo

Zylight will demonstrate its new F8 LED Fresnel at 2013 Cine Gear Expo Los Angeles May 31 to June 2 in Hollywood, CA.

Available in tungsten (3200K) or daylight (5600K) versions, the compact lighting instrument collapses to less than 4in thick for easy transport and storage.

Equipped with an 8in SCHOTT glass lens, the fully dimmable F8 maintains single-shadow traditional Fresnel beam shaping and offers a patented focusing system for spot and flood operations.

Its beam spread is adjustable between 16-70 degrees for even coverage for widescreen productions. Like other Zylight models, the F8 is equipped with ZyLink wireless technology, which makes it easy to link multiple Zylights for simultaneous remote control.