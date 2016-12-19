Zylight and Chimera to Produce Active Diffusion

LOS ANGELES—Zylight is ready to put its patented electronic diffusion technology into the hands of consumers, announcing a new partnership with Chimera Lighting to manufacture and distribute Active Diffusion, an electronically controlled diffusion filter.

Active Diffusion

The Active Diffusion is constructed with a flexible LCD screen and housed in a gel frame or couple with a Chimera soft box for the ability to produce different layers of diffusion. The filter can be adjusted through a handheld controller and works with variant types of cool light, including LED or fluorescent fixtures.

The licensing agreement dictates that Zylight will produce the electronics and controllers, while Chimera will manufacture the Active Diffusion panels and provide global distribution. The companies expect to have the Active Diffusion available for display at the 2017 NAB Show.

In addition, Zylight has announced a pair of new distribution deals. The company has agreed to distribute NanGuang’s LED fresnels and soft panel lights, as well as FXLION’s battery and charger product lines for North and South America.