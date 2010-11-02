ZTE joins tablet club with Android device

The number of mobile tablets in the marketplace has been rapidly proliferating since the launch of Apple’s iPad, which features a 10in screen. In recent weeks, Samsung launched its competitive, Android-based Galaxy Tab.

Now, Beijing-based ZTE has joined the ranks of tablet manufacturers with the introduction of its Android 2.1-based ZTE Light. The ZTE Light has a 7in screen, similar to the Samsung GalaxyTab, and offers HSPA and WiFi connectivity, GPS and a 3-megapixel camera. Other manufacturers that have announced tablets include Toshiba, LG, Microsoft, Nokia/Intel and HP. As more tablets roll out, the 7in screen predominates. There is no word yet on pricing or release date of ZTE’s new tablet.