ZTE joins tablet club with Android device
The number of mobile tablets in the marketplace has been rapidly proliferating since the launch of Apple’s iPad, which features a 10in screen. In recent weeks, Samsung launched its competitive, Android-based Galaxy Tab.
Now, Beijing-based ZTE has joined the ranks of tablet manufacturers with the introduction of its Android 2.1-based ZTE Light. The ZTE Light has a 7in screen, similar to the Samsung GalaxyTab, and offers HSPA and WiFi connectivity, GPS and a 3-megapixel camera. Other manufacturers that have announced tablets include Toshiba, LG, Microsoft, Nokia/Intel and HP. As more tablets roll out, the 7in screen predominates. There is no word yet on pricing or release date of ZTE’s new tablet.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox