Zeplay Set to Demo Updated Instant Replay Software at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Zeplay is just about ready to roll out the latest version of its Zeplay instant replay software, which will become available for all Zeplay customers in March and then be on display at the 2020 NAB Show in April.

A key feature of v4.2 is the new presets for exporting video files, designed to streamline content sharing workflows. Users can define presets ahead of time and can easily send video files to different locations in different formats, as well as sending the same clip to multiple locations by storing location and codec information. Among the formats supported are Apple ProRes 422, XDCAM and Avid DXxHD.

This new export feature works with the watch folder introduced in Zeplay 4.1 software. With the watch folder, users can define a directory to be monitored, while any clips placed in the directory are automatically imported for use in things like highlight packages. An export preset can now be defined on one system, and used to export content directly to the watch folder on another system.

Zeplay has also added the ability to recall different screen layouts with a single keystroke, enabling operators to have different screens for different content.

The v4.2 software is included in all new Zeplay R7 systems, while current customers can access it in March with Zeplay’s annual update contract.

Zeplay will demonstrate the new software at its booth, SL4711, during the 2020 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas.