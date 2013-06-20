ZDF purchases four Autoscript E.P.I.C. prompters for HD studio

Autoscript, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, has announced that Germany's national public television broadcaster, ZDF,has purchased four E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting Information Centre) units as it upgrades its studios in Mainz to HD. The deal was brokered by Autoscript’s German representative Michael Bucher.

ZDF’s E.P.I.C. units will replace legacy prompting units as the studios make the transition to HD cameras and the associated need to be able to display HD signals on a preview monitor. The units, which are to be installed in June 2013, will be used on a variety of program genres.

ZDF Mainz has used Autoscript teleprompters for many years and benefitted from their many professional qualities, including integration with its Avid iNEWS system. The broadcaster chose the E.P.I.C. units due to the high-resolution prompter monitor and preview monitor, which are efficient in power consumption, space and set-up time.