Zaxcom patents wireless recording technology

Audio recording and mixing equipment supplier Zaxcom has received a U.S. patent for the company’s virtual wireless multitrack recording systems. Patent Number 7,711,443 covers the entire Zaxcom TRX family of digital wireless systems with built-in backup recording.

The TRX family of digital recording wireless systems allows users to automatically and simultaneously record multiple tracks of digital audio while wirelessly transmitting the signals. The ability to perform all these functions in a single, compact, reliable system reduces equipment weight and cost while also safeguarding against the risk of lost audio, said Glenn Sanders, president of Zaxcom.

All technologies in the TRX product line feature 100 percent digital transmission for audio quality that rivals a hard-wired system. With the optional patented internal time code-referenced audio recorder, each TRX system can be used to back up all wireless transmissions on a removable microSD card. This helps eliminate the possibility of audio loss due to interference or signal dropout. Features include support for reception of IFB audio, time code and remote control signals.

A pioneer in audio technologies for sound mixing and ENG professionals, Zaxcom engineered the first digital wireless microphone and the first wireless microphone to feature integrated audio recording, IFB receivers and time code transmission.