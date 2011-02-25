Yamaha, Dugan launch new MY-16 card

Yamaha and Dan Dugan Sound Design have jointly launched the Dugan-MY16 card for current-model Yamaha digital mixers and processors. The Dugan Speech System enables voice-activated control of live microphones in real time, making it ideal for sound reinforcement applications requiring automatic mic mix capabilities. The new Dugan-MY16 plug-in card will bring this capability to Yamaha digital mixers. Yamaha will be the sole distributor for the card, which will be available within North America.

The Dugan-MY16 card provides up to 16 channels of automatic mic mixing per card at 48kHz and will run at 96kHz with eight channels of operation. It is patched into input channels using the console setup screens. Channels can be partitioned into as many as three independent automixers. An internal Web server will provide a full virtual remote control panel over a local network. Multiple Dugan-MY16 cards can also be linked for use in larger system situations.

See Yamaha and Dan Dugan Sound Design at the 2011 NAB Show in Booths C1325 and C1623, respectively.