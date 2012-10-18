Yamaha consoles used at second presidential debate

Hofstra University on Long Island, NY, was the site chosen for the second of three presidential debates between President Barack Obama and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney. Audio production was provided by On Stage Audio (OSA) Las Vegas.

Michael Abbott, owner of All Ears (Los Angeles) chose a pair of Yamaha DM2000 digital consoles for audio control. The dual DM2000s were chosen for the presidential debate specifically to provide two separate audio streams, Abbott said. Size and audio I/O capabilities also played a key role in the set up. They routed six Yamaha AD8HR 8-channel preamps to eight groups: four for the house mix and four for the broadcast pool truck.

In addition, Abbott said Dugan-MY16 cards were inserted for the 24 town hall participant mics along with moderator and candidate microphones.