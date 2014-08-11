XO Communications Expands AWS Direct Connect Capabilities

HERNDON, VA.—XO Communications has expanded its access to Amazon Web Services’ cloud computing solutions by adding dedicated connections that support more secure network connectivity for enterprises at speeds ranging from 50 to 500 Mbps. This expansion of the AWS Direct Connect relationship is an enhancement to existing direct connections at speeds of 1 and 10 Gbps.

Enterprise adoption of cloud-based services requires secure network connectivity and management tools. Enterprises leveraging AWS along with secure, scalable and reliable XO Internet Protocol Virtual Private Network technology, can accelerate their cloud strategies without many of the challenges and risks associated with public Internet access. Integrating with dedicated connections to AWS can become part of an enterprise’s secure, virtual private network architecture.

